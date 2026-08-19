Trump Seeks Meeting With Kim Jong Un At APEC Summit

President Donald Trump is seeking to arrange a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, this November. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump has discussed the possibility of a face-to-face meeting with Kim during his next trip to Asia.

U.S. officials have stated that there is no formal planning underway for the meeting, but Trump's interest signals a renewed effort to engage directly with Kim. The two leaders have met three times during Trump's first term. Trump has emphasized his "very good relationship" with Kim and has recently instructed the Pentagon to reduce joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost and his rapport with Kim.

The Anadolu Agency reported that Trump mentioned Kim's response to his proposal for dialogue, though no specific details were disclosed. If the meeting takes place, it will be the first summit between the U.S. and North Korea since Trump's second term began.

However, North Korea's mission to the United Nations has not commented on the report, and it remains unclear whether North Korea will agree to the talks. The last meeting between Trump and Kim occurred in June 2019 at Panmunjom.