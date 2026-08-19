Trump Updates On White House Construction Amid Legal Issues

President Donald Trump announced that construction projects at the White House, including a new helipad and ballroom, are progressing ahead of schedule. Speaking outside the White House, Trump emphasized the improvements being made, describing the building's previous state as "embarrassing." However, the ballroom project has encountered legal challenges.

A federal appeals court recently ordered the Trump administration to halt construction of the $400 million ballroom due to a lack of congressional approval. The court's decision, which was split 2-1, allows underground construction to continue but blocks above-ground work. Trump has vowed to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, citing national security concerns and arguing that private funds are being used for the project.

The ballroom, which Trump describes as essential for hosting events and ensuring security, has faced criticism from preservationists and legal challenges over its authorization. The National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued to stop the project, argues that Congress must authorize such significant changes to the White House.

Despite the legal setbacks, Trump remains committed to completing the construction. He has highlighted the project's security features, which include bomb shelters and military facilities, as crucial for the safety of the White House and future presidents.

The appeals court's decision has temporarily halted above-ground construction, giving the Trump administration two weeks to appeal to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the administration continues to defend the project's necessity and legality.