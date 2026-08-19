Watch: Oasis Reunion Documentary Drops First Trailer

Oasis fans will soon get a behind-the-scenes look at the band’s highly anticipated reunion.

The first trailer for Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, a new documentary about the rockers' 2025 reunion tour, dropped Wednesday (Aug. 19), offering insight into brothers and bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher as they prepared to share the stage again.

In the trailer, concert footage is interspersed with reflections on the band’s complicated history. “The way it finished — unacceptable,” Liam admits in the clip. “It just don’t sit right with me, man.”

The brothers Gallagher ultimately reunited after their dramatic 2009 split and set aside their differences for their first tour in 16 years.

Later this year, Oasis will also be inducted into the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger premieres Sept. 11 in theaters.

Watch the trailer below.