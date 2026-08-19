Ye & Don Toliver Rise From The Dead In Horrific 'OK' Music Video

The odd music video drops in support of Don and Ye's song off the deluxe version of the veteran rapper's latest album Bully. The original version of the album dropped in late March. Ye released "OK" and his Tony Williams-assisted "MISSION CONTROL" as part of the deluxe edition, which arrived back in June. "OK" marks the fourth video Censori has directed for Ye. She previously led the creative direction for the album's other hits including “Father,” “Gemini Season,” and “King."



Both Ye and Don Toliver have been making strides with their live performances. Ye has brought in thousands of fans from around the world to his recent performances in Spain, Portugal, and Albania. He's expected to return to the U.S. to deliver massive shows in New Orleans and Chicago. Meanwhile, Don Toliver is on the road for the second leg of his Octane tour, a.k.a. his "NITROUS Tour." He was recently honored with his own day by Bun B during his recent tour stop in Houston.



Watch the entire music video below.