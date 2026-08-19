Ye & Don Toliver Rise From The Dead In Horrific 'OK' Music Video
By Tony M. Centeno
August 19, 2026
Ye and Don Toliver join forces for a supernatural music video for their recent collaboration "OK."
The duo released their latest music video on Tuesday, August 18. In the visuals directed by Bianca Censori, the Chicago rapper's head is wheeled into an operating room as surgeons work on his body. Once the song begins, Toliver's dead body awakens after he pops out of a drawer in the morgue. Toliver walks to the front of the room as he observes the operation, as surgeons pull out organs, unleash white doves, and blow up balloons. Once the Houston native reattaches Ye's head, Toliver takes a sword from his partner and slaughters the surgeons.
The odd music video drops in support of Don and Ye's song off the deluxe version of the veteran rapper's latest album Bully. The original version of the album dropped in late March. Ye released "OK" and his Tony Williams-assisted "MISSION CONTROL" as part of the deluxe edition, which arrived back in June. "OK" marks the fourth video Censori has directed for Ye. She previously led the creative direction for the album's other hits including “Father,” “Gemini Season,” and “King."
Both Ye and Don Toliver have been making strides with their live performances. Ye has brought in thousands of fans from around the world to his recent performances in Spain, Portugal, and Albania. He's expected to return to the U.S. to deliver massive shows in New Orleans and Chicago. Meanwhile, Don Toliver is on the road for the second leg of his Octane tour, a.k.a. his "NITROUS Tour." He was recently honored with his own day by Bun B during his recent tour stop in Houston.
Watch the entire music video below.