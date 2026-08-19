Yungblud Injured In Dirt Bike Accident But Won’t Stop Touring: 'Let’s Ride'

Yungblud is refusing to let an injury keep him off the stage.

The rocker revealed that he injured his leg in a dirt bike accident just two hours before his Aug. 9 performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Despite the injury, he continued with the show. The singer gave fans an update on Instagram, sharing photos of himself using crutches and wearing a compression wrap from his hip to his toes.

“Leg f---ed," Yungblud captioned the post on Sunday (Aug. 16). Still giggin. Still standin (sort of). Portugal and Belgium I’m comin and it’s gonna be f---ing mad. See you next week. Let’s ride.”

In June, the musician broke down in tears while performing at Bludfest 2026 in Czechia, sharing an emotional post on Instagram in which he thanked fans for their support.

"Lately I have felt so disconnected from everything," the musician wrote. "I have been trying my best to wake up every day. I have felt in pain a lot and I don't know why for a long time. But every time I find your faces, every time I find your eyes, every time I look at you, I know that I belong somewhere."