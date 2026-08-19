ZZ Top Confirms Plans To Continue Touring Following Frank Beard’s Death

By Will Mendelson

August 19, 2026

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

ZZ Top are honoring their late drummer Frank Beard by continuing their summer tour as planned.

The band announced on their official website on Wednesday (Aug. 19) that they will cancel just two upcoming shows following Beard’s death on Monday (Aug. 17) at the age of 77. The rockers will resume the tour on Friday (Aug. 21) and continue through October.

Beard died in hospice care at his ranch in Richmond, Texas. He had stepped away from touring earlier this summer, with drummer Michael Monahan filling in for him.

Following his death, frontman Billy Gibbons announced on the group's website that they would continue performing because that’s what Beard wanted.

“The band of which [Beard] was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished,” Gibbons wrote.

Beard joined the legendary rockers in 1969. Despite temporarily stepping away from touring due to health issues, the late musician did not officially announce leaving the group. He remained a part of the band for more than five decades.

ZZ Top
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