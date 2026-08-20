2Pac's Family Speaks Out After Gunfire Breaks Out Near Las Vegas Courthouse

"They appreciate the concern from everyone," a rep of the family told The Breakfast Club's Loren LoRosa, "The family had already left the courthouse for lunch and were escorted back safely in time for the afternoon testimony. Much love."



The rep maintained that the shooting was "totally unrelated to the trial, but disturbing nonetheless." 2Pac's family has been in attendance for the trial since the proceedings began last week. They were in the courtroom while the prosecution laid out evidence of Pac's murder including gruesome autopsy photos that reportedly made some family members, like the rapper's cousin Zayd Akinyela, walk out of the courtroom.



“I feel like the details, especially for people that are close to him, honestly for me helps, helps the grief process," Akinyela said outside the courthouse. I think we’ve been waiting 30 years to grieve properly. A lot of people don’t get to grieve until they understand what happened to their loved one and how it happened... That’s why I wanted to stay and just see for my own personal closure.”



The family also heard from witnesses who were called to the stand, including former gang member James McDonald a.k.a. "Mob James." McDonald emphasized that he didn't want to testify but feared being held in contempt of court. He also didn't want to say anything that would put Davis in prison.



"I don't want to send him to prison even though we don't like each other," McDonald said. "That's why I'm here where I'm at."



"I'm aware of a lot of things," he added. "Things that was going on. People ain't talked about it in 30 years. Today ain't one of them."



See more from James McDonald's testimony below.