Voletta Wallace controlled the estate of her late son with his widow, Faith Evans, following the "Hypnotize" rapper's death in 1997. The original version of Voletta's will reportedly declared that her 50 percent stake in the company that manages Biggie's estate would go to her foundation. CJ Wallace alleges that his grandmother signed an amendment 15 days before her death that essentially cut the grandchildren out of her will and made Wayne Barrow, the vice chairman of the Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation, the executor of his father's estate.



CJ Wallace maintains that his grandmother was in very poor health in her final days and was mostly confined to her bed. He said the signatures on the paperwork for the amendment appear "facially inconsistent" and should be voided. He also wants Barrow removed as executor of the estate. Wallace filed his claims amid Barrow's recent victory in court after he sued Evans for access to Voletta's portion of her son's estate.



Wallace's claims come a year after his grandmother reportedly sold 50 percent of Biggie's catalog to music publisher Primary Wave. The price tag wasn't revealed at the time, but Barrow approved the sale.



“We’re not here to chase checks,” Barrow said at the time. “[Voletta] trusted no one. With everything she went through, she wasn’t going to allow her or grandkids to be in a position where what Biggie’s legacy was wasn’t beneficial to them.”



As of this report, neither Barrow nor Wallace has spoken publicly about the new update in their legal battle.