Broncos Sign Veteran Safety Taylor Rapp

The Denver Broncos have bolstered their defensive lineup by signing veteran safety Taylor Rapp. The 28-year-old joins the Broncos after an injury-shortened stint with the Buffalo Bills, where he played for three seasons. Rapp, originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, has accumulated 12 interceptions over 93 NFL games.

Rapp's journey began at the University of Washington, where he was named PAC-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2016. His NFL career kicked off with the Rams, where he quickly made an impact, recording 100 tackles and two interceptions in his rookie season. He played a key role in the Rams' victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

After four years with the Rams, Rapp signed with the Bills, where he started 24 games over three seasons. However, a knee injury limited his play to just six games last season. Despite this setback, Rapp's career stats include 488 tackles, two sacks, and 31 passes defended.

The Broncos, who are looking to strengthen their safety depth, hosted Rapp for a workout before their preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. His signing indicates the team's desire to enhance their secondary options. Rapp will compete for a spot alongside starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones.

The Broncos continue their preseason with a game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday (August 22), where fans might catch a glimpse of Rapp in action. The team will open their regular season on September 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.