Bucs Sign Vea To Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured a contract extension with defensive tackle Vita Vea, ending his hold-in. The two-time Pro Bowler agreed to a one-year, $30 million extension, adding $6 million to his current year's salary and guaranteeing $24 million for next season. This deal resolves Vea's contract concerns as he enters the final season of his previous four-year, $71 million contract.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht expressed enthusiasm about retaining Vea, describing him as a key player and leader for the team. "Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay," Licht said. "He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room."

Vea, who has been with the Buccaneers for eight seasons, boasts an impressive record with 256 tackles, 35 sacks, and 79 quarterback hits. His new contract aims to solidify his role as a cornerstone of the Buccaneers' defense as they pursue future championships.

The extension comes amid the 2026 NFL preseason, which saw several players, including Vea, holding out for better contract terms. According to Yahoo Sports, Vea was the last prominent player to end his hold-in. The Buccaneers hope this move will maintain their defensive strength as the season progresses.