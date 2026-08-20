Chiefs' Mahomes Remains Out For Preseason

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not participate in the upcoming preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday (August 22), as confirmed by head coach Andy Reid. This decision follows Mahomes' recovery from a severe knee injury sustained last season, where he tore his ACL and LCL during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reid emphasized the importance of caution, stating, "There's a pretty good chance I don't play him," according to a report from Yahoo Sports. Mahomes, who underwent surgery in Dallas, has been making significant progress, participating in practice sessions with a knee brace. However, Reid remains non-committal about Mahomes' availability for the regular season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

In Mahomes' absence, Justin Fields, acquired from the New York Jets, will start and play into the second quarter. Fields, along with quarterbacks Garrett Nussmeier and Chris Oladokun, will get valuable playing time during the preseason. Fields has been working to build chemistry with new teammates, as noted by KOMU.

Despite Mahomes' absence from preseason games, the NFL schedule reflects optimism about his return, with the Chiefs featured in prime-time slots for their first two games. As NFL.com reports, Reid remains optimistic about Mahomes' recovery, stating, "He’s doing great right now... Let’s just take it day by day."

The Chiefs' success this season largely hinges on Mahomes' health, and while Reid is hopeful, he is also cautious, ensuring Mahomes is fully ready before returning to full action.