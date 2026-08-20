Colts Tight End To Miss A Week With Injury

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren will be sidelined for a week due to a groin injury sustained during Wednesday's (August 19) joint practice with the Atlanta Falcons. The second-year player, who was the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is expected to recover in time for the Colts' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

Warren, a key figure in the Colts' offense, caught 76 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie season. He was injured while running a route and was quickly taken to the medical tent for evaluation. Afterward, Warren returned to the sidelines with a wrap around his right thigh, indicating a mild groin strain.

Colts coach Shane Steichen expressed optimism about Warren's recovery, stating that the team would exercise caution. According to a source, initial assessments suggest Warren avoided a serious injury. Despite this setback, Warren has been a standout during training camp, forming a strong connection with quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Colts are already dealing with the absence of top wide receiver Alec Pierce, who is recovering from offseason ankle surgery. Should Warren's recovery take longer than expected, fourth-year tight end Will Mallory, who has had an impressive preseason, may step into a larger role.

The Colts remain hopeful that Warren will be ready for the start of the regular season, as he has significant time to recover before the team's first game.