Courtney Love Pays Emotional Tribute To Late L7 Bassist Jennifer Finch

Courtney Love paid tribute to longtime friend Jennifer Finch, praising and remembering her as a source of loyalty, friendship and safety throughout her life.

Finch, the founding L7 bassist, died July 19 at age 59 after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer. Love revealed that she traveled to Los Angeles in the weeks before her death to be by her side.

“She never stopped protecting me from the summer of 1983 onwards,” Love shared with Rolling Stone in a new interview. “When you come to Hollywood and have no means, Jennifer’s house always had a couch.”

The pair met in Los Angeles in 1983, years before Love formed Hole or Finch joined L7. Their friendship lasted more than four decades.

The two bonded over music, spending countless hours listening to records, learning guitar and attending shows together. The Hole musician said Finch remained one of the most loyal people in her life and praised her longtime sobriety.

“In my 62 years, I can think of nobody more loyal or honorable,” Love said. “A true friend, who also gave me the security of having one house where I was safe.”