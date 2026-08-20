FBI Arrests Woman in Alleged Plot on NY Capitol

The FBI arrested Jessica Bowie, a 35-year-old Albany resident, for allegedly planning an attack on the New York State Capitol in Albany. Bowie, who reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS, intended to detonate an explosive device disguised as a food delivery package inside the Capitol to kill lawmakers and destroy the building. According to an FBI affidavit, she also planned to flee to Syria after the attack.

Bowie's alleged plot involved weeks of surveillance of the Capitol, and she discussed her plans with undercover FBI informants. On August 5, she purchased bomb materials from a hardware store, and later received an inert explosive device and handgun from the informants. She was arrested on Wednesday (August 19) after taking possession of these items.

During an interview with FBI agents, Bowie reportedly said, "There's no helping me, you guys know enough, there's no helping me, I'm ... going to prison for the rest of my life." She was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, a charge that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed gratitude to the FBI and state police for their work in apprehending Bowie. In a statement, she said, "While there is no immediate threat at this time, we will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners to protect New Yorkers and keep our communities safe."

Bowie appeared in federal court on Thursday (August 20), where she was formally charged. The case highlights ongoing concerns about political violence and the need for heightened security measures at government buildings.