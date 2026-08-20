FBI Raids Fmr. Rep. Swalwell's Home Amid Allegations

The FBI has conducted a raid on the home of former California Congressman Eric Swalwell as part of a federal criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. On Saturday (August 15), agents seized Swalwell's electronic devices at San Francisco International Airport, and the following day, they raided his residence in Washington, D.C., according to CNN.

Swalwell, who resigned from Congress in April following reports of sexual misconduct, faces investigations from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department. Multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct, with one former staffer alleging a non-consensual encounter in New York City in April 2024. The Manhattan DA is investigating these claims, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Swalwell, a Democrat, has denied all allegations, describing them as false and politically motivated. Despite the mounting pressure, he remains in the race for California governor, though he has lost significant support from key backers and labor unions.

As the House prepares to return to session, a motion to expel Swalwell is expected, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority vote, a rare occurrence in Congress. The situation continues to evolve as Swalwell's legal and political future hangs in the balance.