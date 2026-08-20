FDA Upgrades Publix Frozen Blueberry Recall To Highest Risk Level

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has elevated a recall of frozen blueberries sold at Publix supermarkets to its most severe classification level, signaling serious health risks associated with the products.

The recall, initially launched in early July by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. of Chile, followed reports of a dozen consumers experiencing E. coli-linked digestive illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12 people in two states have been infected with E. coli linked to the contaminated berries, though no deaths have been reported.

On Tuesday (August 18), the FDA issued a Class 1 categorization for the blueberry recall. A Class 1 recall indicates "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," according to the agency.

The recall affects 10-ounce packages of Publix's private-label Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries with a best-by date of Feb. 9, 2028. Publix later expanded the recall to include certain 48-ounce packages of the blueberries and several varieties of frozen mixed berries "out of an abundance of caution."

The recalled products were shipped to Publix locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. These eight states represent all markets where the grocery chain operates.

According to the FDA, the Florida Department of Health began investigating a series of E. coli cases in the state in June. At the beginning of July, state officials contacted federal authorities after several infected individuals mentioned eating blueberries purchased from Publix.

The recalled products include GreenWise Organic Frozen Blueberries in both 10-ounce and 48-ounce packages, as well as GreenWise Organic Frozen Whole Mixed Berries. All affected products carry best-by dates before Feb. 9, 2028.

Publix urges customers not to consume the recalled berries. Instead, the products should be discarded or returned to any Publix location for a full refund.

E. coli can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody or watery diarrhea and vomiting. Young children, elderly individuals and those with weakened immune systems face the highest risk of developing serious complications. In severe cases, E. coli infection can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening condition that can cause kidney failure.

The FDA urges anyone who consumed the recalled blueberries and experiences symptoms of E. coli infection to contact a healthcare provider immediately. Symptoms typically appear within three to four days after exposure and may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

The FDA notes that it often categorizes a recall well after the initiating company announces the action, so the new classification should not necessarily be viewed as an expansion or change to the firm's initial recall. The Class 1 designation does not mean every package is contaminated, but rather indicates the agency considers exposure to the violative product capable of causing serious illness or death.

Consumers with questions can contact Publix Customer Care at (800) 242-1227 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.