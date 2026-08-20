Harden To Stay With Cavs On Three-Year Deal

James Harden will remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a three-year contract worth a reported $97 million. This deal makes Harden the second player in NBA history, at his age or older, to secure over $90 million in guaranteed money.

Harden, who joined the Cavaliers from the Los Angeles Clippers last February, played a pivotal role in leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. During his tenure with the Cavs, the 11-time All-Star and former MVP averaged over 20 points and nearly eight assists per game.

According to Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers have prioritized completing Harden's contract to maintain financial flexibility while exploring other roster moves. The team has been active in the trade market, including a recent deal sending Dennis Schroder to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann.

The structure of Harden's contract is crucial for the Cavaliers as they aim to remain below the NBA's second apron, allowing them to pursue additional talent. Yahoo Sports reports that the deal's timing and value could impact Cleveland's remaining offseason plans, including their interest in players like Jonathan Kuminga.

Despite the challenges, the Cavaliers are optimistic about their future with Harden on board. The team continues to explore opportunities to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.