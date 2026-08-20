Harry Jowsey Says He's Done With Dating Shows — The Emotional Reason Why
August 20, 2026
The 'Too Hot to Handle' OG tells Lele Pons that 'Let's Marry Harry' is the end of the road — and explains the loss that made him stop playing. Harry Jowsey built a career out of not taking dating seriously on television. On the newest episode of Suite 305 with Lele Pons, he says that career is over.
"I'm not doing any more dating shows."
Jowsey tells Pons — one of his closest friends, and one of the few people who'd get that out of him. It's not a maybe, and it's not a negotiation. Let's Marry Harry, his Netflix series streaming now, is the last one.
What makes the retirement land is the reason behind it.
'I was losing my dad. I was like, okay, this is it'
Jowsey explains that he'd already decided to walk away from the genre when the Let's Marry Harry pitch came in — and that the timing is the entire story.
"When this one came around, I was losing my dad," he says. "I was like, okay, this is it. This is a serious one."
He describes the show as a deliberate pivot rather than another booking. "I really pivoted," he tells Pons. "I think it's very deep and it's a special show." He calls it "very emotional" more than once, and never once oversells it as fun.
Then he draws the line between this and everything he's done before, with a bluntness that would make his old producers wince. The earlier shows, he says, were about "being a bit crazy and playing out my personality, or kissing too many girls." He isn't complaining about that — he's clear that the assignment was to "do that and be wild," and he delivered. He's just done taking it.
Inside 'Let's Marry Harry' — 20 fiancées and a very unusual panel
The premise, in Jowsey's words: "It is me trying to find my wife and I have 20 fiancées."
The part he hasn't said much about elsewhere is who helped him narrow it down. Jowsey brought in his ex and two of his best friends to weigh in on who stayed and who went home — specifically because they could see what he couldn't from inside it.
"They would see stuff, what's going on behind the scenes," he says. He admits the eliminations were "really difficult" and that "it was hard to choose." Pons, who appears in the season's final episode, says the clips alone got to her. "I started seeing a few clips of it," she tells him. "I was like, oh my god, I was really sad."
He's not scared of commitment — he's tired of the runaround
One more thing worth noting, because it cuts against his entire public image. When Pons asks whether it's hard for him to commit, Jowsey rejects the premise. It was never the problem, he says — not even before the shows. A bad breakup made him retreat for a while, and that's it.
"I just want to have my person," he says.
Pons, who flew in from Mexico with her luggage still in hand to be at his wedding, tells him he'll find one. He doesn't argue with her.
Let's Marry Harry is streaming on Netflix now.
Hear the full conversation on Suite 305 with Lele Pons — on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you get your podcasts.