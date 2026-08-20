The 'Too Hot to Handle' OG tells Lele Pons that 'Let's Marry Harry' is the end of the road — and explains the loss that made him stop playing. Harry Jowsey built a career out of not taking dating seriously on television. On the newest episode of Suite 305 with Lele Pons, he says that career is over.

"I'm not doing any more dating shows."

Jowsey tells Pons — one of his closest friends, and one of the few people who'd get that out of him. It's not a maybe, and it's not a negotiation. Let's Marry Harry, his Netflix series streaming now, is the last one.

What makes the retirement land is the reason behind it.

'I was losing my dad. I was like, okay, this is it'

Jowsey explains that he'd already decided to walk away from the genre when the Let's Marry Harry pitch came in — and that the timing is the entire story.

"When this one came around, I was losing my dad," he says. "I was like, okay, this is it. This is a serious one."

He describes the show as a deliberate pivot rather than another booking. "I really pivoted," he tells Pons. "I think it's very deep and it's a special show." He calls it "very emotional" more than once, and never once oversells it as fun.

Then he draws the line between this and everything he's done before, with a bluntness that would make his old producers wince. The earlier shows, he says, were about "being a bit crazy and playing out my personality, or kissing too many girls." He isn't complaining about that — he's clear that the assignment was to "do that and be wild," and he delivered. He's just done taking it.