Jonas Brothers Reveal Their Dream 'Hey Jonas!' Podcast Guest

Why Tom Holland actually makes sense

If the pick sounds random, it isn't. Nick Jonas and Holland already share a credit: the two co-starred in the 2021 sci-fi adaptation "Chaos Walking" alongside Daisy Ridley — meaning at least one Jonas has already spent months on set with the guy the brothers are now trying to book.

The timing is also doing a lot of work here. Holland spent the summer of 2026 back in the suit for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which landed in theaters in July and pulled some of the strongest reviews of his run as Peter Parker. In other words: the most in-demand press subject of the summer is exactly the kind of get that turns a podcast episode into a news cycle.

And there's a family angle. Holland is, by now, a fixture of the same pop-culture circle the Jonases move through — a world of couple-watching, awards-show seating charts and mutual friends. A "Hey Jonas!" episode wouldn't be an interview so much as four guys who already know a lot of the same people finally sitting in one room.

The 'Hey Jonas!' guest list is already stacked

The dream-guest question is only interesting because the brothers have proven they can land big names. Since launching in May 2026, "Hey Jonas!" has welcomed:

Paul Rudd

Millie Bobby Brown

Michael Bublé

Seth Meyers

William Shatner

Teddy Swims

Niall Horan

Switchfoot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who dropped in to help work through the voicemail backlog

Add Holland to that list and you've got a room that spans Marvel, Motown-adjacent crooning, Stranger Things and Star Trek.

What 'Hey Jonas!' actually is

For anyone who hasn't hit follow yet: "Hey Jonas!" is the official Jonas Brothers podcast, produced with iHeartPodcasts, where Kevin, Joe and Nick talk through their lives in what the show bills as a "playful, intimate, and irreverent" way. The hook is the hotline — fans call 1-84-HEY-JONAS to leave voicemails with questions and requests for advice, and the brothers pull them at random. Good advice, as one episode title puts it, is "not guaranteed."

The show has been on a tear. On Aug. 13, 2026, iHeartMedia confirmed that "Hey Jonas!" is one of several titles heading to Disney+ and Hulu as video podcasts — a distribution jump that puts the brothers' show in front of a streaming audience that has never opened a podcast app.

New episodes of "Hey Jonas!" are available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple Podcasts and wherever you get your podcasts.