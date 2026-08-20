Lions To Start Dobbs At QB Against Washington

Veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs will start for the Detroit Lions in their preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday (August 22). Head coach Dan Campbell announced the decision, as Dobbs competes with rookie Luke Altmyer for the backup quarterback position behind starter Jared Goff, who will not play.

Dobbs, who signed with the Lions on August 9 following Teddy Bridgewater's retirement, has had limited practice reps but will now have a chance to prove his worth. Campbell stated that both Dobbs and Altmyer will receive equal playing time during the game. Last week, Altmyer played two-thirds of the offensive snaps, completing 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Dobbs played the remaining snaps, completing 4 of 8 passes for 32 yards.

Campbell emphasized the ongoing competition between the two quarterbacks, explaining that Dobbs' veteran status and Altmyer's potential as a young player have influenced practice rep distribution. Campbell noted, "Dobbs is a bright guy. He's played in this league...Luke's a young player. But he's promising."

The Lions are exploring their options for the backup quarterback role, considering Dobbs' experience and Altmyer's promise. As the preseason progresses, both quarterbacks have opportunities to showcase their skills and secure a spot on the roster.