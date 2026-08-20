Mail Carrier Allegedly Attacks Beloved Peacock in Pasadena

The United States Postal Service is conducting a review after a mail carrier allegedly attacked a well-known neighborhood peacock named Sugar in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday (August 18). According to a report by ABC News, video footage shows the mail carrier throwing a liquid at Sugar before hurling a rock and later striking the bird with a stick or club.

Sugar, a white peacock, is a familiar presence in the neighborhood and is known for being friendly, though occasionally prickly with men. Gina Davis, a local resident, found Sugar injured and disoriented with a swollen eye after the incident. "I couldn't believe it," Davis told KTLA. "This bird has been in our neighborhood for several years and has gotten to know everybody."

The Pasadena Humane Wildlife Center is currently caring for Sugar, who sustained minor wounds but no broken bones, as confirmed by x-rays. Kevin McManus, the public relations director at the center, stated that Sugar's prognosis is good, and they plan to monitor him over the next few days.

The U.S. Postal Service has acknowledged previous encounters between postal employees and peacocks in the area and is working with Pasadena Humane to address these concerns. In a statement, the Postal Service emphasized its expectation for employees to conduct themselves professionally and appropriately. The Pasadena Humane Animal Control is investigating the incident and has requested any additional footage from the public to assist in their inquiry.

Residents, including Adela Gaytan, expressed their hope for Sugar's recovery and return to the neighborhood. "We love him a lot, and we hope he gets to come back to our neighborhood," Davis added.