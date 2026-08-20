Man Accused Of Trying To Assassinate Trump Appeared In Federal Court

The California man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April appeared in federal court today (August 20). According to officials, Cole Thomas Allen, 31, allegedly rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton armed with guns and knives in an effort to reach President Trump. Allen has pleaded not guilty to four charges, including attempted assassination of the president, and is being held without bond. He faces the possibility of life in prison.

During the court appearance, Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh did not set a trial date but scheduled the next status conference for October 5. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jocelyn Ballantine stated that the government is seeking Allen's continued detention pending trial, citing the seriousness of the charges. Allen's legal team, led by public defender Tezira Abe, may contest his detention.

The criminal complaint against Allen reveals that he allegedly planned the attack for weeks, traveling from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., with firearms and other weapons. The complaint also includes a note in which Allen allegedly outlined his intent to target administration officials, excluding FBI Director Kash Patel, while avoiding harm to hotel employees and guests.

Allen's defense team has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest in the prosecution, citing the involvement of U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who attended the event. They are considering seeking the recusal of Pirro's office due to her connection with Trump and her presence at the gala.