Miles Gaskin Retires After Seven NFL Seasons

Veteran NFL running back Miles Gaskin announced his retirement on Wednesday (August 19), concluding a seven-year career in the league. Gaskin, 29, shared his decision on social media, expressing his gratitude for the game and his intention to mentor younger players.

Gaskin was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he played for four seasons. During his time with the Dolphins, he accumulated 1,355 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, and caught 101 passes for 701 yards and six touchdowns. After being released in 2023, Gaskin had brief stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks.

In his farewell message, Gaskin thanked God and everyone who supported him throughout his career, stating, "Football… there will never be enough words to explain how I feel about you, so I won't even try." He also expressed his desire to give back to the next generation of players. Gaskin's career statistics include 1,360 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, along with 712 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 47 games.

Gaskin's retirement marks the end of a journey that began at the University of Washington, where he earned All-Pac-12 honors three times. As he transitions to life after football, Gaskin plans to focus on mentoring and supporting young athletes.