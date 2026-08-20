MLB Network To Premiere Documentary On Baseball's Role After 9/11

MLB Network is set to premiere a new documentary, _When America Took the Field_, commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The two-hour film will debut on Thursday, September 10, at 10 p.m. ET, exploring how baseball helped unite Americans after the tragic events of 2001. The documentary will re-air on September 11, 12, and 13 and will be available on MLB.TV starting the week of September 13.

The film features exclusive interviews with baseball legends such as Hall of Famers Joe Torre, Ken Griffey Jr., Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, and Craig Biggio. It also includes conversations with former New York Mets players Mike Piazza, John Franco, Al Leiter, and Todd Zeile, who serves as an executive producer. Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine and other notable figures like Roger Clemens and Bernie Williams share their experiences during this pivotal time.

The documentary highlights key moments, including Piazza's emotional home run at Shea Stadium on September 21, 2001, and President George W. Bush's ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium. These events, along with broadcaster Jack Buck's moving message in St. Louis, are explored as symbols of resilience and hope.

MLB Network aims to preserve these stories for future generations, emphasizing the healing power of baseball. The film will premiere at Citi Field for Mets season ticket holders, with alumni like Piazza and Zeile expected to attend. As Zeile stated, "September 21st, 2001 will always be the most significant day of my baseball career. It wasn’t just another baseball game. It helped unite America through the healing power of baseball and the strength of the human spirit."