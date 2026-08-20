National Debt Surpasses $40 Trillion

The U.S. national debt has exceeded $40 trillion, a milestone reached earlier than expected due to lost revenue from invalidated tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The Treasury Department reported this figure on Tuesday (August 18). The current federal debt limit stands at $41.1 trillion, and Congress will soon face the challenge of raising the debt ceiling to avoid default.

The unexpected rise in debt was partly driven by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, which cut federal revenue by an estimated $250 billion. This decision forced the Treasury to increase borrowing to cover the shortfall. The Congressional Budget Office had previously projected the debt would reach $39.4 trillion by the end of the fiscal year.

The rapid accumulation of debt has intensified concerns over the U.S. fiscal trajectory. Rising interest rates and increased military spending related to the conflict with Iran have further strained the budget. Interest payments on the debt are projected to surpass $1 trillion this year, consuming about 19 percent of federal revenue.

The debt ceiling, set at $41.1 trillion, is expected to be reached by early next year, prompting potential legislative battles. Experts warn that failing to address the debt could lead to higher borrowing costs and economic instability. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent aims to reduce the deficit to three percent of GDP, but challenges remain as the government continues to operate at a deficit.