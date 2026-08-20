Nearly Three-Dozen Athletes Granted Fifth Year Of Eligibility

Nearly three dozen former college athletes, including 16 football players, have been granted a fifth year of eligibility following a Louisiana judge's restraining order issued on Wednesday (August 19). This ruling, under the NCAA's new five-year eligibility model, allows athletes to return to college sports for another season. Some of these athletes, like former Ole Miss starters Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and Wydett Williams, are currently on NFL rosters and are seeking release to rejoin college teams.

The NCAA's recent rule change allows athletes to play five seasons within a five-year period starting when they enroll in college or the academic year after their 19th birthday. However, the rule did not apply to outgoing seniors who had already played four seasons, prompting a wave of lawsuits. The restraining order affects athletes from various sports, including those cut from NFL training camps, such as former Oregon State running back Anthony Hankerson and South Carolina safety DQ Smith.

NCAA officials have expressed concern over the destabilizing effect of such rulings on college sports. Tim Buckley, NCAA senior vice president of external affairs, stated, "Courts granting relief to ineligible athletes who already had every opportunity to compete in college are failing to appreciate the destabilizing effect their rulings are having on college sports."

The NCAA has appealed similar rulings, including a significant restraining order issued by a federal judge in Colorado, which allowed athletes from the 2022-23 academic year to play a fifth season. With the college football season approaching, the ruling could lead to a recruiting frenzy as athletes explore their options to return to college sports.