Neutrogena Apologizes To Hayden Panettiere

Neutrogena has issued an apology to the late actress Hayden Panettiere for terminating her contract in 2015 after she publicly discussed her battle with postpartum depression. Panettiere, who passed away recently at the age of 36, had been a prominent face for the skincare brand for a decade. In her 2026 memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," Panettiere revealed that Neutrogena ended her contract due to her breaking a morality clause by speaking about her mental health struggles on "Live! with Kelly and Michael."

The apology comes amid growing backlash from fans, who have called for a boycott of Neutrogena. The brand acknowledged in a statement that it made Panettiere feel unsupported and stated, "This is not what Neutrogena stands for or who we want to be." The controversy has affected the brand's stock, with shares of its parent company, Kenvue Inc., dropping over two percent earlier this week, according to The New York Post.

Panettiere's candid discussion of postpartum depression helped shift public perception of the condition. Despite the initial backlash she faced, her openness has been praised for raising awareness. As Fortune notes, Panettiere's story has gained renewed attention following her untimely death, with many now rallying to honor her legacy.

The calls for a boycott have surged across social media platforms, with users expressing their disappointment in Neutrogena's past actions. The company has yet to comment further on the situation, but the public response highlights the ongoing conversation about mental health and corporate responsibility.