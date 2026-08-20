NHL Expands Germany Presence With More Games

The National Hockey League (NHL) is expanding its presence in Germany, announcing plans to stage four games during the 2027-28 season. The Boston Bruins will play two games in Munich, while the Edmonton Oilers, led by Leon Draisaitl, will have two matches in his hometown of Cologne. This initiative is part of the NHL and NHL Players' Association's efforts to grow hockey in Germany.

The Bruins' games in Munich will mark the first time the city hosts NHL regular-season competition. Bruins head coach Marco Sturm and forwards J.J. Peterka and Lukas Reichel, all born in Germany, will find the trip particularly meaningful. Peterka, who developed in Munich's EHC Red Bull München system, has become a notable player in the NHL, contributing significantly to his teams.

The Edmonton Oilers will play in Cologne, Draisaitl's birthplace. Draisaitl, a key player for the Oilers, is expected to draw significant local support. The NHL Global Series Germany will launch in December 2026 with the Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators facing off in Düsseldorf, marking the first NHL games in Germany since 2011.

According to AP News, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly emphasized the importance of these events in deepening engagement with fans and partners in Germany. The league aims to continue bringing regular-season games to the country for at least the next three seasons.

The NHL's partnership with German soccer club Bayern Munich is also part of the strategy to grow hockey in Germany and strengthen Bayern's presence in North America. The NHL's commitment to Germany reflects its broader goal of expanding the sport's global reach.