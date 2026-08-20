Nick Jonas Reveals He 'Bombed' Audition For Major Movie: 'It Was Terrible'

You can't win 'em all.

Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas were joined by Frozen voice actors Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Idina Menzel on a recent episode of the Jonas Brothers' Hey Jonas! podcast. During their chat, Nick revealed that he auditioned for Kristoff in the hit 2013 Disney animated film, much to the cast's surprise; however, it was apparently a wreck and he didn't get the part, which ultimately went to Jonathan Groff.

"I went in, and they said, 'Okay, what are you going to be singing today?' and I said, 'Oh, I don't know.' They said, 'What do you mean, you don't know?'" he said. "They're like, 'Do you have your sheet music?' And I said, 'No, no one told me I had [to bring it.'"

After some quick thinking, Nick sang a musical theater song, per People, but it still wasn't enough to land the role because as he said, "I bombed the audition — It was terrible."

On a previous episode of Hey Jonas!, Joe recalled his own past failed audition as a "young anchor" and potential love interest for Jennifer Aniston's character on The Morning Show.

"And I go in and I just, like, crash and burn," he said. "It was literally, like, I don't even know what I'm auditioning for."

Hosted by the Jonas Brothers, Hey Jonas! gives fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions. Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.