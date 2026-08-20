Oklahoma, Football Coach Agree To Six-Year Deal

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables has secured a new six-year contract, ensuring his tenure with the Sooners through the 2029 season. The agreement, approved by the Oklahoma Board of Regents, is valued at $51.6 million, marking a significant raise for Venables, who will now earn an average of $8.6 million annually. This new contract replaces his previous six-year, $43.5 million deal signed in December 2021.

Venables, 55, has led Oklahoma to a 16-10 record over two seasons, including a notable 10-3 finish last year, which saw the Sooners return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. His leadership also secured a top-10 recruiting class in 2024 and the No. 7 class in ESPN's 2025 rankings.

Having been a successful assistant coach and coordinator at Kansas State, Oklahoma, and Clemson, Venables was instrumental in winning national titles at Clemson before taking the Oklahoma head coach position. His strategic move to the Sooners came as the program prepared to transition to the Southeastern Conference (SEC), a change that officially begins this season.

The new contract reflects Oklahoma's confidence in Venables' ability to lead the team in the highly competitive SEC. The Sooners' schedule includes challenging road games at Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU, alongside home games against Alabama and Tennessee. Venables' coaching staff also received updates, with running backs coach DeMarco Murray and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis receiving raises and contract extensions through 2026.

ESPN and Yahoo Sports report that Venables' contract includes a salary of $8.15 million in 2024, with incremental increases in subsequent years. The contract aims to provide stability as Oklahoma embarks on its new journey in the SEC.