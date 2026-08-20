Otter Spotted In Bronx River For First Time In A Century

For the first time in about 100 years, a North American river otter has been spotted in the Bronx River. This remarkable discovery was made by RJ Hawkins, a local scientist working with the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Education Department at the Bronx Zoo. The otter was captured on a motion-activated camera on June 23, 2026, marking a significant milestone in the river's ecological recovery.

The Bronx River, once heavily polluted and neglected, has undergone extensive restoration efforts over the past few decades. These efforts have been led by public agencies, nonprofit organizations, community volunteers, and conservation partners. According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, the return of the otter is a testament to the success of these efforts, which have improved water quality and restored habitats.

River otters, which rely on clean water and abundant fish, are considered indicators of healthy freshwater ecosystems. Their presence in the Bronx River suggests that the river is becoming more hospitable to native wildlife. Javier Lopez, Interim Executive Director of the Bronx River Alliance, emphasized the significance of the otter's return, stating, "This otter's return is a gift, not just to the Bronx River but to the communities that have fought for 50 years to bring this river back to life."

While researchers caution that a single sighting does not necessarily indicate a resident population, the discovery is seen as a positive sign. Craig Piper, Director of the Bronx Zoo, expressed hope that this is just the beginning of more wildlife returning to the Bronx River.