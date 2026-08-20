Post Malone Engaged To Fiancée Christy Lee After 2025 Split, Rekindling

Post Malone is engaged to fiancée Christy Lee.

A fan account for the F-1 Trillion hitmaker, 31, shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday (August 19), which included a clip of Post Malone and Lee kissing after the singer-songwriter popped the question. The video offers a glimpse of the massive, dazzling engagement ring on Lee’s finger. The caption reads: “Post Malone and Christy Lee are engaged! 🥰 Congrats to you both. [Christy Lee] + [Post Malone].”

The couple quietly rekindled their romance after calling it quits last year. They’d been dating for several months at that time. Post Malone and Lee, a design student based in New York City, were first spotted together in early 2025. They were seen having dinner together in Rome, in a bar, on a shopping spree in Paris and other sightings. TMZ first reported the split in June 2025, citing unnamed “sources with direct knowledge.” It wasn’t immediately clear as of publication time on Thursday morning (August 20) when the “Sunflower” artist, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, got back together with Lee after their breakup. Post Malone began dating Lee after his split from his ex-fiancée, with whom he shares his 4-year-old daughter.