Private Equity Firm Buys Part Of Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have become the latest NFL team to sell a portion of its shares to a private equity firm. According to CNBC, Arctos has agreed to purchase 10% of the franchise at a valuation of $10.6 billion. This acquisition aligns with the NFL's policy allowing pre-approved firms to hold up to 10% of a franchise, with the ability to invest in multiple teams.

The transaction will occur over the next 18 months in two stages, pending approval by the NFL, which is expected to vote on the matter in October. This deal marks Arctos' fourth investment in an NFL team, with prior stakes in the Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns.

Arthur Blank, the co-founder of Home Depot, currently owns just under 73% of the Falcons, which he purchased in 2002 for $545 million. It remains unclear if the 10% stake being sold is part of Blank’s ownership or includes other limited partners.

The Falcons, valued at $9.78 billion, have seen a significant 39% increase in their valuation over the past year, moving them into the top 10 most-valued NFL franchises. USA Today reports that the team's home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is a major revenue driver, hosting numerous events beyond NFL games.

Despite not making the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons, the Falcons have had a strong business performance. CEO Greg Beadles stated that the organization had its best business year last year. The team has also made significant changes to its leadership, including hiring former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan as president of football.

The NFL's overall financial strength is evident, with the average team value rising 31% to $9.34 billion. The league's revenue is projected to continue increasing, driven by media deals and new stadium projects. The average NFL revenue multiple has also increased, reflecting the high demand for ownership stakes in the league.