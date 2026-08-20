Queen Camilla Addresses King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis For First Time

Queen Camilla spoke out about King Charles' cancer diagnosis for the first time.

While speaking with Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of U.K. cancer charity Maggie's, Camilla recalled the "difficult" experience of visiting a cancer center early on in her husband's cancer journey while having to keep quiet about it, per Page Six.

"I remember coming to see a Maggie's [center] just after the King being diagnosed," she said in a video shared to social media on Wednesday (August 19). "Nobody could say anything at the time, that was quite difficult."

Camilla recalled speaking and connecting with patients and their loved ones, "almost questioning" them to learn more as her family navigated their own private battle.

"I almost said something, but you know, felt that it wasn't the time to say," she said, adding, "I was just longing to let it out, but obviously I couldn't."

Buckingham Palace announced the King's diagnosis in February 2024, though did not disclose which type of cancer. He is continuing to undergo treatment, People reports. In September 2025, the monarch shared a rare health update while meeting with other cancer patients in England, revealing that he was "not too bad" amid his own treatment and recovery.