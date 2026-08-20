Ravens Center Danny Pinter Suffers Knee Injury

The Baltimore Ravens face a setback as center Danny Pinter suffered a torn patellar tendon during Wednesday's (August 19) joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings, likely sidelining him for the season. Pinter, who was set to replace Tyler Linderbaum after his move to the Las Vegas Raiders, was carted off the field in Eagan, Minnesota, wearing a full-leg brace.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter expressed concern over Pinter's condition, stating, "We'll see how that shakes out." Pinter had been taking most of the first-team snaps at center during training camp and was expected to play a pivotal role in the Ravens' offensive line.

With Pinter's injury, the Ravens are now looking at Ethan Pocic and Jovaughn Gwyn to fill the void. Pocic, a 10-year veteran, signed a one-year deal with Baltimore and is now seen as a strong contender for the starting role. Gwyn also impressed during preseason games, with coach Minter noting his strong performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens will continue their preseason schedule with a game against the Vikings on Saturday (August 22) and a joint practice with the Washington Commanders before finalizing their 53-man roster on August 30.

The team is hopeful that the competition for the center position will resolve itself in the coming weeks, providing stability for the offensive line as they prepare for the regular season.