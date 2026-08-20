Sandra Bullock Breaks Silence On Partner Bryan Randall's 'Traumatic' Death

Sandra Bullock is breaking her silence on her partner Bryan Randall's death three years later.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Miss Congeniality star, 62, opened up about her longtime partner's death in 2023 at 57 years old following a private three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), including helping keep his "traumatic diagnosis" a secret from the public, per Page Six.

"He asked me not to share," she said. "I know why he asked me not to."

While Bullock felt like she could handle Randall's request at first, only sharing the ordeal with her sister Gesine Bullock-Prado, she said she honoring her partner's wishes "isolated me in the process." This was made even more difficult by the COVID-19 pandemic and raising their respective children at the same time, calling it "a trifecta that was pretty dark."

Though she eventually confided in friends like Jennifer Aniston and SmartLess co-host Jason Bateman's wife Amanda Anka, Bullock knew "something [had] shifted" and was already grieving the loss of the person she loved.

"I think where he was in his journey, both physically and mentally, I started grieving Bryan four years before he passed," she said, adding, "My person left a lot earlier than the body left. I don't think I ever dealt with that until after he passed, because you're just on this treadmill."