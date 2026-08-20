Some Commanders Starters To Play This Week

The Washington Commanders are set to face the Detroit Lions in their second preseason game on Saturday (August 22) at Ford Field. Head coach Dan Quinn announced that a "good amount" of the team's projected starters will see action during this game. However, whether quarterback Jayden Daniels will play remains uncertain. His participation depends on the lineup of other starters.

Daniels, who did not play in the preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, is a key focus due to the injury of veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota is expected to be ready for Week 1, but his absence raises questions about the risk of playing Daniels in the preseason. Brian Mitchell of 106.7 The Fan believes that the team should take the risk and play Daniels to prepare the young squad and coordinators for the regular season.

Quinn has not finalized his decision on Daniels' involvement. He stated that the decision would depend on the team's performance in the final practices leading up to the game. During recent practices, Daniels has shown good chemistry with key players like Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, which could influence the decision to give him game time.

As the Commanders prepare for the Lions, they are also dealing with several injuries. Players like Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson are recovering from injuries and are being handled with caution. Meanwhile, Tim Settle Jr. is making progress in his recovery and is expected to return soon.

The final decision on Daniels and other starters' participation will be made before Saturday's game, as the Commanders aim to balance preparation with player safety.