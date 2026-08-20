Starship Recovered From Indian Ocean

SpaceX has successfully recovered its Starship prototype, known as Ship 40, after it splashed down in the Indian Ocean following a test flight on July 24. The spacecraft, part of Starship Flight 13, launched from SpaceX's Starbase in South Texas and was guided to a location off Christmas Island, near Jakarta. This marks the first time an upper stage of the Starship has survived a test flight intact.

SpaceX teams faced challenging conditions as they worked to recover the 171-foot-tall vehicle, but successfully towed it to shore after 24 days at sea. Despite initial doubts expressed by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the recovery was completed on August 18.

The recovery of Ship 40 provides SpaceX with a unique opportunity to examine the spacecraft's heat shield and other components. The company plans to return the vehicle to its Texas headquarters for further analysis, which could lead to improvements in future designs. While the vehicle will not be reused due to exposure to saltwater, it offers valuable data for SpaceX's ongoing efforts to develop a fully reusable rocket.

The mission was part of SpaceX's broader goal to create a rocket capable of interplanetary travel, including missions to Mars. The company is also working with NASA to develop a version of Starship for the Artemis program, which aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2028. SpaceX plans to launch the next iteration, Ship 41, before the end of August, aiming to reach orbit and return the upper stage to Starbase for recovery.