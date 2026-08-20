Trump Declares "Crushing Economic Operation" Against Iran

President Donald Trump announced a "crushing economic operation" against Iran on Wednesday (August 19), escalating tensions amid stalled negotiations. In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that Iran failed to seize the opportunity for a deal and will now face "economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale." He warned that any nation aiding Iran would face "tremendous economic consequences."

The announcement follows a series of U.S. actions aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran. According to Al Jazeera, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on Iran's oil, shipping, and financial sectors, and implemented a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Trump's administration, under the banner of Operation Economic Fury, has targeted entities accused of aiding Iran's oil sales abroad.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed Trump's threats, calling them a diversion from U.S. domestic issues, such as rising debt and interest costs. He criticized the U.S. strategy as "economic terrorism" that threatens global stability.

The announcement comes after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended financial ties with Iran, accusing it of missile attacks. The UAE's decision follows conversations with U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Hill reports that other Iranian trade partners, like China and Turkiye, may also face U.S. pressure.

The effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain. Experts, like Brett Erickson from Obsidian Risk Advisor, note the challenges in enforcing such economic isolation, especially against countries like China. The success of this strategy, as Erickson points out, depends on timely results.