Two Games Open NFL Preseason Week Two

Week Two of the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with two games featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders will host the Houston Texans, with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza expected to start again. Mendoza, the first overall draft pick, aims to improve upon his debut performance against the Arizona Cardinals, where he completed 10 of 16 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. As reported by Fantasy Nerds, Mendoza expressed a desire for growth, acknowledging the need to better support his teammates.

The Texans, known for their strong defense last season, will provide a challenging test for Mendoza. Although their starters may not play the entire game, the matchup offers Mendoza an opportunity to refine his skills against seasoned opponents. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with local broadcasts available on Fox5 in Las Vegas and ABC-13 in Houston. Streaming options include ESPN, NFL+, and Fubo.

In the other game, the San Francisco 49ers will visit the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams plan to play their projected starting lineups, despite having already engaged in a joint practice this week. As reported by Raiders.com, the joint practice provided valuable competitive work for both teams, with Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans praising the effort and physicality displayed.

The Raiders' joint practice with the Texans also highlighted the performance of standout players like defensive end Maxx Crosby, who impressed with his relentless effort. The Raiders' head coach, Klint Kubiak, has indicated that Mendoza will receive significant playing time, providing him with ample opportunity to showcase his development.

The games mark an important step in the preseason as teams continue to evaluate their rosters and prepare for the regular season. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how these teams and players perform under the spotlight.