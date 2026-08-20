US Open Promises Record Payout To Champs

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced today that the 2026 US Open will feature the largest prize pool in Grand Slam history, with a total of $108 million. This marks a 20% increase from the previous year and a 44% increase over two years. The men's and women's singles champions will each receive a record $5.5 million, the highest payout ever for a tennis event.

Players reaching the singles main draw will earn $140,000, setting a new record for first-round payouts. Quarter-finalists will take home $780,000, semi-finalists $1.45 million, and runners-up $2.8 million. Doubles champions will share $1 million per team, while wheelchair singles winners will receive $104,000.

In addition to the increased prize money, the USTA has introduced a new player support initiative with an initial $2 million commitment. This program aims to provide benefits alongside existing pension arrangements and will be developed with input from the newly established Grand Slam Player Council. The council will ensure players have a voice in decision-making and help guide the deployment of the new support program.

USTA CEO Craig Tiley emphasized the importance of this investment, stating, "This is a significant first step in a multi-year investment in athletes as the US Open continues to be the best economic opportunity for players and the most valuable platform in tennis." The US Open will run from August 30 to September 13.