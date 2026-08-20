USS Abraham Lincoln Relieved In The Middle East

By iHeartRadio

August 20, 2026

U.S. Conducts Blockade Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz
Photo: Handout / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The USS Abraham Lincoln, based in San Diego, is being relieved by the USS George Washington in the Middle East. This change comes after the Lincoln's record-setting deployment of over 250 days at sea, which began in November. The crew faced challenges such as mental health issues and supply shortages, according to multiple reports.

The USS George Washington arrived in the region on Wednesday (August 19), as announced by the U.S. Central Command. The Lincoln's return date to the U.S. remains unclear, but the journey typically takes just over a month. The deployment supported the ongoing U.S. operations in the Middle East, including a blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

Concerns over the conditions aboard the Lincoln have been raised by several Democratic lawmakers, urging the Department of Defense for accountability. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, however, has dismissed these concerns as "completely misrepresented." In a statement, Adm. Brad Cooper praised the Lincoln's crew for their resilience and performance during this challenging period.

President Donald Trump downplayed the reports of poor conditions, stating that the Lincoln is "beautifully maintained." He also noted that long deployments are not unusual in naval operations. The USS George Washington now joins the USS George H.W. Bush in the Middle East, leaving Asia temporarily without a U.S. carrier strike group, which may change in the coming months.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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