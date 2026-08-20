Watch: New Billy Joel Doc Uses AI To Recreate Singer From 1971 Interview

Billy Joel’s early career is getting a high-tech look back, thanks to AI.

The LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival announced on Tuesday (Aug. 18) that 1971: Billy Joel’s Lost Interview will premiere during its opening night lineup — featuring an AI recreation of the singer as he appeared at age 22.

The 20-minute documentary uses real audio from a 1971 radio interview the Piano Man gave shortly after releasing his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor. Joel is not involved in the film’s production, per PEOPLE.

The film is scheduled to premiere Sept. 25 at the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

This isn't the first project to be greenlit without the legendary musician's support. Back in May, after news broke that a biopic of Joel was officially in the works, the music icon's team made it clear that they did not support it.

"Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel's life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project," a statement shared with PEOPLE on May 20 read.

Entitled Billy and Me, the feature film is slated to begin filming this fall, per Variety.