Watch: Slash Jokes About Overplayed, 'Really Annoying' Song In Guitar Shops

Slash joked about what he thought the most overplayed song in guitar shops was, and the answer may surprise some people.

The legendary guitarist, who is a former music store employee, said he has nothing but sympathy for shop employees who dread hearing "Sweet Child O'Mine," the Guns 'N' Roses 1988 classic that Slash himself played on.

"That's a really annoying lick [for everyone whos' learning to play]," the musician joked on iHeartRadio's Q104.3. Watch the funny clip here.

"Fortunately, I didn't experience that," the iconic rocker continued, noting that when he worked at a music store, the two songs he would always hear people try and play were then-current hits "Stairway to Heaven" and "Smoke on the Water."

Watch the full interview with Slash below.