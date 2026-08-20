Watson To Cavs, Strus To Clippers In Multi Team Trade

In a significant NBA trade, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers have completed a multi-team deal. According to ESPN, the trade sends Peyton Watson to the Cavaliers and Max Strus to the Clippers. Denver will receive an unprotected 2031 first-round pick from Cleveland and a 2032 second-round pick from the Sacramento Kings.

Watson, a restricted free agent, will sign a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cavaliers, which includes a player option and trade kicker. The Cavaliers also acquired Cam Whitmore from the Washington Wizards by sending Tre Mann, a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers, and cash to Washington.

The Nuggets are set to waive Julian Reese, acquired from the Wizards, as part of the deal. The Clippers, meanwhile, gain Strus through a trade exception by sending a 2027 second-round pick to Cleveland. This trade marks a strategic move for the Cavaliers, who are looking to bolster their roster after reaching the Eastern Conference finals last season.

The deal concludes a period of speculation about Watson's future, as he was linked to several teams in need of a versatile wing player. Watson had a breakout season, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The trade is expected to impact the teams significantly as they prepare for the upcoming season.