Ariana Grande is feeling the love from fans on her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

During a recent appearance on Jessica Vosk's Vosk in the City YouTube show, the "We Can't Be Friends" singer explained how her latest tour, her first time on the road in years following 2019's Sweetener World Tour, has been "such a beautiful corrective experience" compared to past tours, per People.

"I think my last tour I wasn't necessarily in the same place in life, and I wasn't able to be as present as I am this time," she said.

Grande, who also joked that she "wasn't wearing contact lenses" at the time, spoke about the how important it has been to connect with her fans on tour.

"So to be able to literally, like, actually see and connect and feel...," she said. "And to connect with them in this way, just to sing these songs that have been a part of our, like, relationship for 11 years or 10 years or like 13 years now at this point and just see them and know them and see them dressed as like strange niche jokes and stuff ... it's just a very long, long-term relationship."

She added, "I care about them so much. We have a very personal, actual, like, connection."

Grande recently wrapped up the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour and has been continuing to perform a string of shows in London before taking a step back from the spotlight. She shared a heartfelt post expressing "deepest gratitude" to fans for their ongoing support.

"i am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude. thank you endlessly for the most special, beautiful, joyful and deeply fulfilling few months," she wrote on Instagram. "i will cherish every moment of this time with you all & these memories forever."