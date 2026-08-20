YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares Stunning Moment From His Sobriety Journey
By Tony M. Centeno
August 20, 2026
YoungBoy Never Broke Again had a moment of weakness during his journey to complete sobriety and decided to share it with his fans.
In a vulnerable post he shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, YB admitted that he bought some drugs with the intent to get high. However, instead of taking the drugs, the 26-year-old got rid of them by flushing them down the toilet.
"I wanted to get high last night," he wrote. "I just flushed the s**t down the toilet I'm trying to see if I really can make it to 6 months."
NBA YoungBoy reveals he’s trying to stay sober for 6 months after flushing his drugs down the toilet instead of getting high last night. pic.twitter.com/J9tDFvJ7Mu— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 19, 2026
It's been a long week for YoungBoy. Since he sat down with Funny Marco, fans have learned that the Baton Rouge, La., native has relocated to South Korea and doesn't have any plans to come back. He also revealed that he only has a couple more albums left before he wants to bow out of the music industry. He revealed that his next album will be called All Dogs Go To Heaven and recently hopped on Instagram to describe the vibe of it.
“Hope yall ready for my album,” he wrote. “This when we separate this and that.”
NBA YOUNGBOY SAYS THE ALBUM OTW!!! 🚨— AkzWhoMatter (@akzwhomatter) August 19, 2026
GET READY ⏳ pic.twitter.com/pwJopzI6IT
YB was being very honest about his sobriety journey, but he didn't share what caused him to almost relapse. Some fans believe it might have to do with alleged issues with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. The father of 13 seemingly alluded to a rift between him and his wife in a social post he shared on Monday.
"Honestly I feel like I lost the only thing complete my family but it’s cool," he wrote. "5 I love you you need To come home cause that ain’t it... I’ll mind my business though like a gangster suppose too."
"You'll never have what I have cause you never gave the love I gave," he continued. "You can take as many knives to the back like me, and I'll silence you."
As of this report, neither YB nor Jazlyn has publicly confirmed the status of their marriage.