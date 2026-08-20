YoungBoy Never Broke Again Shares Stunning Moment From His Sobriety Journey

YB was being very honest about his sobriety journey, but he didn't share what caused him to almost relapse. Some fans believe it might have to do with alleged issues with his wife, Jazlyn Mychelle. The father of 13 seemingly alluded to a rift between him and his wife in a social post he shared on Monday.



"Honestly I feel like I lost the only thing complete my family but it’s cool," he wrote. "5 I love you you need To come home cause that ain’t it... I’ll mind my business though like a gangster suppose too."



"You'll never have what I have cause you never gave the love I gave," he continued. "You can take as many knives to the back like me, and I'll silence you."



As of this report, neither YB nor Jazlyn has publicly confirmed the status of their marriage.