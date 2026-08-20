Yung Miami Talks About Battling Depression Before ‘Spend Dat’ Took Off

“I plan on just letting people really know, you know, what it took me to get here, ‘cause it took a lot. Like, it took so much to get here,” Caresha said. "That's why I'm like, ‘Okay, yes, I'm here. I'm positive. I'm happy.' Because it's like I wasn't always happy and this wasn't always what it seems.”



“So, I had to stay busy. Whenever I'd catch myself going into that depression, I'm like 'book me a studio' because I'd rather go have these emotions in the studio,” she continued. “I'm around people, I'm doing something I love–music. But I ain't gone lie, there was some days where I was just laying in the bed crying.”



Yung Miami also explained that she didn't know how to handle the criticism she received about her previous music before "Spend Dat" hit the airwaves. Earlier this year, Caresha dropped other singles like "Tea Time" and "News Flash," but neither track got as much motion as "Spend Dat" did. See what else Yung Miami had to talk about in the full interview below.