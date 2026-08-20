Yung Miami Talks About Battling Depression Before ‘Spend Dat’ Took Off
By Tony M. Centeno
August 20, 2026
Yung Miami recently opened up about her struggle with depression before she made it big with her latest smash hit.
The Miami native recently pulled up to Way Up With Angela Yee to talk about several hot topics, including her new man and the status of her proposed joint tour with BossMan Dlow. At one point during the conversation, she revealed what she was going through before she struck gold with her latest single "Spend Dat."
"I had to keep working," Caresha explained. "When you have a lot of time to think, that's when you get pulled into that deep depression.”
“I plan on just letting people really know, you know, what it took me to get here, ‘cause it took a lot. Like, it took so much to get here,” Caresha said. "That's why I'm like, ‘Okay, yes, I'm here. I'm positive. I'm happy.' Because it's like I wasn't always happy and this wasn't always what it seems.”
“So, I had to stay busy. Whenever I'd catch myself going into that depression, I'm like 'book me a studio' because I'd rather go have these emotions in the studio,” she continued. “I'm around people, I'm doing something I love–music. But I ain't gone lie, there was some days where I was just laying in the bed crying.”
Yung Miami also explained that she didn't know how to handle the criticism she received about her previous music before "Spend Dat" hit the airwaves. Earlier this year, Caresha dropped other singles like "Tea Time" and "News Flash," but neither track got as much motion as "Spend Dat" did. See what else Yung Miami had to talk about in the full interview below.