Trump Calls Cohen "Weaponized" In Radio Show Preview

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump appeared on his former attorney Michael Cohen's radio show, where he claimed that Cohen was "forced" to testify against him during the 2024 New York hush money trial. In a preview clip from their upcoming conversation, Trump stated, "They weaponized government against you and others, Michael. It's a disgrace." The full conversation will air on Cohen's 77 WABC radio show on Sunday.

The relationship between Trump and Cohen has been tumultuous since Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to charges related to a scheme to silence women who alleged affairs with Trump. Cohen later became a key witness in Trump's 2024 trial, where Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Cohen has since expressed feeling pressured by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to testify against Trump, stating in a Substack post that he felt "compelled and coerced."

The interview marks a significant shift in their relationship, with Cohen describing it as "resuscitated" in a CNN interview. Cohen has also submitted a pardon application to the White House but has not yet received a response. Trump's appearance on Cohen's show is part of a broader pattern of reconciliation with former allies, including Elon Musk and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Cohen's testimony was crucial in Trump's 2024 conviction, where he detailed Trump's involvement in schemes during the 2016 presidential election. Despite their past conflicts, Cohen emphasized the importance of forgiveness, stating, "Forgiveness does not mean amnesia. It is about having the courage to decide that yesterday will no longer dictate tomorrow."