Existing Drug Helps Kill Cancer Cells in Lab

Virginia Commonwealth University researchers have discovered a promising new approach to combating cancer by repurposing an existing FDA-approved metabolic drug. The drug works by depriving cancer cells of a vital fat molecule, which is essential for their survival. Without this molecule, the cancer cell's "cleanup center" malfunctions, leading to a toxic buildup that ultimately kills the tumor from within.

This innovative method could significantly expedite future human clinical trials since the drug is already approved by the FDA. According to Oncology News Central, using an existing medication can bypass some of the lengthy approval processes typically required for new drugs.

The research aligns with ongoing efforts to fast-track cancer treatments. The FDA has recently granted fast track designations to various drugs aimed at treating different types of cancer, including ovarian, pancreatic, and bladder cancers. These designations aim to speed up the availability of potentially life-saving therapies to patients.

As scientists continue to explore this approach, the potential for rapid advancement in cancer treatment grows. The repurposed drug could offer a new avenue for tackling tumors that have proven resistant to conventional therapies.